August 12, 2021
Boxing News

Robert Guerrero Exclusive Interview

By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with former 2x world champ Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero as he prepares to face former welterweight titlist Victor “Vicious” Ortiz on Saturday, Aug. 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and live on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View in the new co-main event.

_

Pacquiao-Ugas odds
Pacquiao-Ugas Virtual Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Always enjoyed watching The Ghost fight, even got his shirt, looking forward to him in a interesting matchup.

    Reply

    • Im a fan also. He gave us many great examples of hard work and perseverance he deserves a nice payday in a fight that makes sense. Although past his best days.
      Hopefully he takes this check and invest wisely: In Bitcoin of course 🙂

      Reply

  • Guerrero would have gained more interest as the replacement for Spence. Its been hard getting support for Cuban fighters. The more talented they are the worse treatment they get. Guerrero has already headlined a PPV and speaks English.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: