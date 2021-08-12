By Jeff Zimmerman
Fightnews.com® caught up with former 2x world champ Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero as he prepares to face former welterweight titlist Victor “Vicious” Ortiz on Saturday, Aug. 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and live on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View in the new co-main event.
Always enjoyed watching The Ghost fight, even got his shirt, looking forward to him in a interesting matchup.
Im a fan also. He gave us many great examples of hard work and perseverance he deserves a nice payday in a fight that makes sense. Although past his best days.
Hopefully he takes this check and invest wisely: In Bitcoin of course 🙂
Guerrero would have gained more interest as the replacement for Spence. Its been hard getting support for Cuban fighters. The more talented they are the worse treatment they get. Guerrero has already headlined a PPV and speaks English.