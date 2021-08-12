Robert Guerrero Exclusive Interview By Jeff Zimmerman Fightnews.com® caught up with former 2x world champ Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero as he prepares to face former welterweight titlist Victor “Vicious” Ortiz on Saturday, Aug. 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and live on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View in the new co-main event. _ Pacquiao-Ugas odds Pacquiao-Ugas Virtual Press Conference

