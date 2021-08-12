The World Boxing Association (WBA) has declared the Interim Welterweight Title vacant after the controversial decision of August 7 in Minnesota in the fight between Gabriel Maestre and Mykal Fox. In addition, the organization will respectfully request the Minnesota Commission to declare the bout a “No Contest”.
At the end of the Fox and Maestre fight, the WBA Officials Committee evaluated the fight. For that reason, and in pursuant to rule C26, the WBA ordered a direct rematch and granted the parties 60 days to make the fight. In case there is a Purse Bid, the split will 50% for each boxer. In addition, the WBA will not approve any fight o special permission to the contenders before the direct rematch takes place.
The WBA also expresses its rejection of any act of intolerance against others, which includes racism, as stated in Article 9.01 of our Code of Ethics: “To oppose and counteract discrimination on the grounds of race, nationality, religion, social status.” For that reason, the WBA has suspended judge Gloria Martinez indefinitely.
The World Boxing Association promotes the values of fair competition and respect for others, as well as the constant work for the systematic development of this sport and providing opportunities for boxers to achieve their dreams.
What am I missing here. Those judges werent being racial, their just incompetent. Incompetence is the reason they ALL shld be removed indefinitely!
@Tony The judge was suspended because of a couple of racist tweets on her Twitter feed. It’s on an ESPN article. The racist tweets were directed at Michelle Obama and LeBron James. That, and her ridiculous scorecard put her in hot water with the WBA.
Just a side note, but the WBA also plans to reduce the number of belts at the request of fans, and because of “financial constraints”.
Thank you, USFBulls727 for being a mensch and reporting this.
When I first read that they were planning to reduce the number of champions it was days after this fight, which was for a vacant interim title and Conlan – Doheny which was for a vacant interim title. It would seem to be an easy place to start to me – let the vacant belts stay vacant. But what do I know?
@Lucie Makes sense, which means the WBA probably won’t be doing that. Not sure if the Interim or Regular championships will be going away. I believe they still plan on having more than one champion per division. Whatever belt Trevor Bryan holds will probably be the one they keep. Don King is probably already in their ear about that one…
ESPN is reporting that the judge tweeted racist stuff on their account..
Just pay them good and let them fight as an eliminator or something. Let this vile trinket stay vacant.
The right call was made.
honestly who the F cares????? tired of all these alphabet so & so champions too many belts in too many organizations period.
These A-holes can’t even get this right. Me, I’d leave the dumb result and go forward with the rematch.
Why stop here, WBA ?Other scandalous verdicts :Rolando Romero vs Jackson Marinez(2020-8-15), the victim here was Jackson Marinez who clearly outpointed Romero ( Also for a WBA Interim title) highway robbery
Another bad decision: Daniel Roman vs Juan Carlos Payano, the victim here being Payano. Enough with these incompetent Judges. ENOUGH !
Was this decision really that much worse than all the other fights with bad decisions that don’t even get discussed? This was at least a close fight. If the WBA is taking this particular step now, there becomes a slippery slope where every bad decision can be tossed out. It seems like the easier option is just to use competent judges. The scoring in the Charlo gift draw seemed worse to me and it was just swept under the rug.