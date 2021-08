Manny Pacquiao is a -350 to -400 favorite to defeat Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night’s PPV in Las Vegas.

In the closest fight on the card, Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero is a slight -150 pick to beat “Vicious” Victor Ortiz.

WBO #3, WBC #5, IBF #5 featherweight Mark Magsayo is -350 to defeat former champion Julio Ceja.

Unbeaten featherweight Carlos Castro is a 10:1 favorite to handle Óscar Escandón in the PPV’s opening bout.