WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he’s going offline until October 10. “Total blackout from me. See you in Vegas. Let the games begin. Seven weeks Saturday till I smash the big dosser again.”

Former heavyweight champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. could be out for the year after reportedly having surgery on his right knee this week. Ruiz fought once in 2021 against Chris Arreola in May. Prior to that, his last fight was a loss to Anthony Joshua in 2019.

Everlast has added IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) to its roster of sponsored athletes.

Undisputed 140lb champion Josh Taylor is expected to face WBO mandatory Jack Catterall next in December in Glasgow.