ESPN+ Weights from Dubai Hasibullah Ahmadi 126 vs. Rauf Aghayev 125.2

(WBC Asia featherweight title) Apichet Petchmanee 134.9 vs. Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun 134.3

(WBC Asia lightweight title) Faizan Anwar 150.1 vs. Ricky Sismundo 147.9

Bader Samreen 135.6 vs. Sharobiddin Jurakhonov 134.5

Khurshid Tojibaev 131.8 vs. Achiko Odikadze 131.8

Ryan Aston 171.3 vs. Shalva Guchmazovi 170.9

Jamie King 202.8 vs. Taryel Jafarov 207.2

Fahad Al Bloushi 134.3vs. Medi Miiro 132.3

Sultan Al Nuaimi 114.2vs. Mishiko Shubitdze 114 Venue: Conrad Hotel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Promoter: D4G Promotions

TV: ESPN+ NABF title fight on UFC Fightpass Boxing Buzz

