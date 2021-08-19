The next installment of the popular RJJ Boxing on UFC Fightpass will be held Thursday night, August 26th at Humble Civic Center in Humble, Texas. RJJ Boxing’s last scheduled event this past July 29th in Mexico was canceled due to COVID-19 issues. The 10-round main event matches a pair of Texas fighters, Eridson Garcia (13-0, 9 KOs) versus Armando Frausto (9-1-1, 5 KOs) for the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super featherweight title. Middleweight Winfred Harris, Jr. (19-1, 9 KOs) meets Vaughn “The Animal” Alexander (15-6, 9 KOs) in the 8-round co-featured event. Alexander is the brother of 3-time, 2-division World champion Devon Alexander.