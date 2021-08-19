August 19, 2021
“El Alacran” Ruiz eyes upset on Telemundo

Alberto Alacran Ruiz (5)
Photo: Pablo Lozano Reyes

Boxeo Telemundo returns to Mexico City this Friday night. The card is headlined by Mexico´s Alberto “El Alacran” Ruiz (10-2, 7 KOs) taking on undefeated countryman WBC Latino Lightweight champion Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (15-0, 8 KOs) of Leon Guanajuato, Mexico. The 10 round main event will take place at the famed Blackberry Auditorium.

Like Valtierra, Ruiz had a solid amateur career. He has already upset multiple unbeaten fighters and looks to add Valtierra to that list. A win over Valtierra (#28 in the WBC’s extended ratings) would put Ruiz in position to break into the world rankings himself.

When did you begin boxing?

I started at the age of 14. I started to box to be involved in a sport and keep a positive mindset. Boxing can both calm and energize you.

How was your amateur career?

I did well. I had a total of 50 fights winning 45 and losing 5.

How was your preparation for this fight?

It was a solid camp. I closed it out really strong and stayed on weight.

What do you know about your opponent?

He is very fast and strong. I respect him as a fighter. We are both chasing the same dream. We have worked hard on a game plan to defeat him.

What does it mean for you to be fighting in your first Telemundo main event?

I take this opportunity very seriously. I definitely am coming to win on such a large viewing platform.

How has it been for you to be promoted by a legendary former world champion like Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez?

It is a huge inspiration. He is a legendary fighter and has been at some of my training sessions. He has given me sound advice and that means a lot to me.

What would a win mean to your career?

It completely changes my career immediately. Defeating an undefeated world-ranked fighter would see me in position to be world ranked.

“El Alacran” Ruiz vs “Kaiser” Valtierra will air live Friday August 20th at 12AM/EST on Telemundo

