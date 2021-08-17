Ring legend Manny Pacquiao and WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas will be making their grand arrivals today at Toshiba Plaza (3780 S Las Vegas Blvd) at 5:30 pm local time. Masks are required at all events.
Not much to comment from this article. Ugas is a superb body puncher especially when his opponent try to throw punches in bunches like Paq. Paq will likly not get the punch output the fans are expecting.
Ugas keeps a tight guard and is very hard to hit. Still a very hard fight for Ugas to win considering Paq will bring much more revenue for future matchups. But we have seen Paq out boxed and even KO’d by an older and smaller J.M.Marquez.
Looks like Ugas will at least get a taste of the attention big-time professional Boxing brings.
Excellent analysis. Very well-spoken.