Pacquiao-Ugas Grand Arrivals Ring legend Manny Pacquiao and WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas will be making their grand arrivals today at Toshiba Plaza (3780 S Las Vegas Blvd) at 5:30 pm local time. Masks are required at all events. WBA orders Gutiérrez-Colbert Matchroom inks WBA champ Leigh Wood

