The Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) has ordered a fight between WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez, and interim champion Chris Colbert. A communication was sent to each fighter’s team, granting them 30 days to negotiate as from August 16, ending on September 15.

The WBA C.11 championship rule states that the champion must defend the title against the official challenger every nine months from the date he obtained the belt. In Gutierrez’s case, he won it last January 2 and his term will expire on October 1.

On the other hand, rule C.13 of the bout limitations states that the champion cannot fight anyone else within 60 days prior the expiration of that term.

If the parties do not reach an agreement within the given time, the WBA may open the fight to purse bid, under the conditions set forth in the rules and regulations.