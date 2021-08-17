August 17, 2021
Kossobutskiy-Dawejko clash Saturday, Yildirim returns

Universum Box Promotion has a good heavyweight title doubleheader this Saturday night at the famed Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. In the main event, WBA #13 heavyweight Zhan Kossobutskiy (15-0, 14 KOs) of Kazakhstan faces off against Philadelphia’s Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (21-8-4, 12 KOs) for the WBA International title.

In the co-feature, unbeaten Hamburg-based Cuban heavyweight Jose Larduet (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Santander Silgado (30-8, 24 KOs) for the vacant WBC Latino title.

Also seeing action is super middleweight Avni Yildrim (21-4, 12 KOs) who looks to end a three-defeat losing streak against Slavisa Simeunovic (37-51, 31 KOs). The two-time world title challenger comes off defeats to Jack Cullen and two world title losses to Saul Alvarez and Anthony Dirrell.

