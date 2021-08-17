Promoter Lou DiBella announced that Mexican heavyweight prospect Elvis “Semental” Garcia (11-0, 8 KOs) will take on Joel Shojgreen (10-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder for the WBC Continental Americas bridgerweight title on Friday night at Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon, CA. The bout will air on UFC Fightpass.

The rest of the telecast is female bouts. WBA 140lb. world champion Kali “K.O. Mequinonoag” Reis (17-7-1, 5 KOs) against Diana Prazak (14-3, 9 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round defense. Fighting in a scheduled eight-round WBA 147lb. world title eliminator, Alma “The Conqueror” Ibarra (8-1, 4 KOs) faces Kandi “Krush” Wyatt (10-2, 3 KOs). The winner will become the mandatory challenger for undisputed world champion Jessica McCaskill. In a scheduled 10-round bout, Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (8-2) will face former world champion Victoria Bustos (21-6), for the vacant WBO 140lb. world title. On the off-TV undercard, junior welterweight Joel Diaz Jr. (25-2, 21 KOs) is expected to fight.