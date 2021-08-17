By Héctor Villarreal

After all foreign boxers having arrived and passed the medical examination, Sampson Boxing and Best Box held the final press conference for the first show of their Boxeo Caliente series, scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Hotel El Panama.

“First of all, I want to thank the boxers for their seriousness on being very close to their fight weights. Also, thanks to the Panamanian Boxing Commission for having done a great job as always” said promoter Sampson Lewkowicz. “The amateur show, starting 2pm is for us the most important part of the event, not only to help us to discover a new generation of good fighters but to help rescue youngsters them from the streets,” he added.

Fighters from Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, USA, Dominican Republic, USA and Panama, squared off in front of the media, ready for the weigh in ceremony to be held at the same place on Wednesday.

Panamanian super featherweight Jaime Arboleda (16-2, 13 Kos) vs veteran Jonathan Victor Barros (43-7-1, 22 Kos) from Argentina, head a very hot card, as the name Caliente means in Spanish, which includes undefeated prospects, Darvin Galeano from Colombia, Dominican Raul Garcia, and locals Jose Nuñez, Charlie Wilson and Jonathan Torres.