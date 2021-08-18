August 18, 2021
Boxing News

Promoter John McColl passes

Mccoll
Photo by Paul Nasari

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian boxing is in mourning at the passing of former Sydney promoter John McColl at the age of 76 years on Tuesday. McColl boxed as amateur middleweight and light-heavyweight in the 1960’s holding Victorian and New South Wales novice titles. John promoted the early fights of three-time world champion Jeff Fenech and two-time WBC champion Jeff “ Hitman” Harding at the Marrickville RSL club in the 1980s. McColl. John trained Australian champions Wally Carr and Johnny Layton also nationally rated Steve Dennis, Jeff Peate and Teddy Gray.

>