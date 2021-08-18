By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO#1 heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk will cause a major upset on September 25 against WBO, WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in London according to Usyk’s promoter Alec Krassyuk. “I must say for those who do not see the clear reality that Usyk is a heavyweight – Oleksandr is the same size, weight, reach as his idol, “The Greatest” Muhammed Ali. Can anyone say Ali, the best of all time, was not a true heavyweight? So there is no problem there. If Ali can beat the best at that size, so can Usyk,” Krassyuk told MyBettingSites.
“For AJ, we wish him only the best. We wish him a wonderful training camp with no injuries or any other troubles. I respect him so much for his achievements in boxing, for his humble behavior, being such a massive star, for his bright personality. But let the best man win in September and then we will do it again in the rematch.”
Do I need to be the one to say Usyk is no Ali?
Usyk will need a higher work rate than his fight with Chisora to win. Is that possible, maybe but then he will be exposed a bit more. Joshua by easy unan decision.
Usyk vs Byrd might have been fun.
Usyk vs Byrd. Paint drying vs grass growing.
I guess Ken Norton was the greatest since he beat Ali three times
I think Ruiz showed that Joshua can be befuddled a bit by quick hands, and Usyk has some quick hands. I still put Joshua as the clear favorite, but you can’t sleep on Usyk in this one, he has the skills to cause problems for Joshua. Let’s hope the judging is spot on for this one.
For me it’s not so much Usyk’s size as it is his clinical style that lacks some aggression. I’d take 215lb Holyfield up from cruiserweight against this field.