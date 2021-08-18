By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO#1 heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk will cause a major upset on September 25 against WBO, WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in London according to Usyk’s promoter Alec Krassyuk. “I must say for those who do not see the clear reality that Usyk is a heavyweight – Oleksandr is the same size, weight, reach as his idol, “The Greatest” Muhammed Ali. Can anyone say Ali, the best of all time, was not a true heavyweight? So there is no problem there. If Ali can beat the best at that size, so can Usyk,” Krassyuk told MyBettingSites.

“For AJ, we wish him only the best. We wish him a wonderful training camp with no injuries or any other troubles. I respect him so much for his achievements in boxing, for his humble behavior, being such a massive star, for his bright personality. But let the best man win in September and then we will do it again in the rematch.”