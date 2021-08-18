IBF #11, WBO #13, WBA #15 super middleweight Daniele “King Toretto” Scardina (19-0, 15 KOs) continues his hunt for a world title fight when he takes on Juergen Doberstein (26-4-1, 7 KOs) for the WBO Intercontinental title at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Friday, October 1, with all of the action shown live on DAZN.

In the chief support bout, lightweight Francesco Patera (23-3, 8 KOs) looks to extend his six-fight winning streak against Italian veteran Devis ‘Boom Boom’ Boschiero (48-6-2, 22 KOs) as they battle for the vacant WBO Intercontinental lightweight title. Also, Nicholas Esponsito (14-0, 5 KOs) puts his Italian welterweight title on the line for the first time against Emanuele Cavallucci (12-4-1, 4 KOs).