Eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and WBA welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugás made their grand arrivals in Las Vegas Tuesday ahead of their FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdown this Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena.

Manny Pacquiao: “I am excited to win another world championship on Saturday. I don’t care who has the belt right now, we’ll see who walks out of the ring with it…This could be my last fight, or there could be more. I’m turning 43 in December, and my plan has always been to just go one fight at a time. I encourage the fans all over the world to watch this fight, because you never know.”

Yordenis Ugas: “I’m here to wreck any future plans Manny Pacquiao has in the ring and make sure that Saturday is his last fight.”