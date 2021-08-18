Eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and WBA welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugás made their grand arrivals in Las Vegas Tuesday ahead of their FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdown this Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena.
Manny Pacquiao: “I am excited to win another world championship on Saturday. I don’t care who has the belt right now, we’ll see who walks out of the ring with it…This could be my last fight, or there could be more. I’m turning 43 in December, and my plan has always been to just go one fight at a time. I encourage the fans all over the world to watch this fight, because you never know.”
Yordenis Ugas: “I’m here to wreck any future plans Manny Pacquiao has in the ring and make sure that Saturday is his last fight.”
UGH! Don’t want to throw any shade @Ugas, but DAMN!! This is NOT the fight I was counting down the days on!!!! Still shell shocked in this cancellation…..
Something just isn’t right. Teofimo/Kambosos got postponed then cancelled because Teo lied about covid. He ducked. Then you got Fury/Wilder postponement then cancelled? I’m not sure about that one. You have Donaire pulling out because he’s scared but used trash talk as an out. Now this Spence character… I don’t know what’s wrong with Boxing but I don’t support this Ugas fight. I wish they would have just cancelled it altogether but money reigns over God.
Teofimo didn’t duck Kambosos he just wasn’t going to his turf to fight him. Kambosos is not a big sell here and there’s no justification in this being a ppv event. Teo thought he was worth big money but this backfired and most likely thriller along with Teo will take a loss.
triller*
I definitely think Teo ducked Kambosos. He saw how fired up he was so covid was a great excuse. Same thing with Fury realizing Wilder was extremely motivated. And the fact Teo won’t fight in Australia is definitely a chicken move! Especially when he won the titles with a hometown decision that even Andre Ward scored as a draw with Loma
What da fuck does god has to do with this? Stfu
Its not just you, everyone was waiting. It was the biggest fight in all of combat sports. Its already bad enough the Fury vs Wilder 3 (undercard which was STACKED!!) got cancelled and now this. Whats new Porter vs Crawford isn’t happening either? I guarantee it won’t happen. Its another too good to be true type of a fight.