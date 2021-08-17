WBA featherweight world champion Leigh Wood has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) stopped Xu Can in the 12th and final round to claim the WBA world title in a big upset at the top of the bill on the first week of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex last month.

Wood created history by becoming only the second ever boxer from Nottingham to become a world champion – following in the footsteps of former IBF super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch who was watching on from ringside.

After only competing at British level throughout his career, Wood was thought to be up against it against Can, but it was clear from the opening bell that the powerful Ben Davison-trained puncher belonged on the big stage.