Promoters Zanfer Boxing and 2M Box Promotions announced a September 28 show featuring super lightweight Pedro “Roca” Campa (32-1-1, 22 KOs) in a ten-rounder against TBA with a limited audience at the Parque La Ruina in Hermosillo, Mexico. Campa is 5-0-1 since his loss to journeyman Carlos Jimenez in 2017.

The co-feature is featherweight Sergio “Chirino” Sánchez (14-1, 8 KOs) facing Alexis Reyes (17-6-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder. In a clash of unbeaten featherweights, Bryan “Latino” Acosta (17-0, 8 KOs) meets Fernando “Masas” Romero (10-0, 9 KOs). Featherweight Saúl Robles (10-1-1, 7 KOs) meets Bryan Antonio Zúñiga (4-3-3, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. And, super featherweight Jorge “Pilón” Lara (29-2-2, 21 KOs) faces Francisco Gabriel Piña (18-15-7, 7 ko’s) over eight rounds.