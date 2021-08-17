IBF light flyweight world champion Felix Alvarado (37-2, 32 KOs) of Nicaragua dominated Israel Vazquez (10-5-2, 7 KOs) of Puerto Rico en route to a non-title first round TKO on Saturday night in Frisco, Texas. Vazquez was a late replacement for the original opponent Erick Lopez who was scheduled to face Alvarado in a world title fight. Alvarado always the true professional moved forward with the change. Despite the bout’s non-title status, Alvarado still weighed in less than the world title fight limit scaling in at 107.5. Fightnews spoke with Alvarado.

How did things change for you in strategy with the change in opponent in your last fight?

These things happen in boxing, and as a professional I feel I must be ready to adjust and that is what I did.

Who would you like to fight next?

I would like to fight any of the current world champions in a unification fight.

Is there any particular world champion you are seeking out for the unification?

My manager Willam Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) feels Elwin Soto would seem to be the easiest fight to make but we’re open to the idea of me fighting any of the current world champions who are willing to fight me in a world titles unification.

Do you feel this could happen in 2021?

I don´t see why not. I just fought but I will be back in training rather quickly.

Do you feel moving up to the 112 pound division is in your near future?

If my manager William feels that there is a major fight opportunity for me at 112, then I would definitely want that. For now, I am focused on world title unification opportunities at 108 pounds.