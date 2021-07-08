Eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and undefeated unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. kick off the promotional campaign for their August 21 PPV this Sunday when they’ll appear for a live televised press conference on FOX beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Errol Spence: “I’ve been waiting on this kind of major boxing event my entire career. Manny Pacquiao is a boxing legend and future Hall of Famer. To be able to match skills with him and come out with a victory would be the highlight of my career thus far. I’m coming to win and he’s coming to win and that’s what makes for an all-action fight. I can’t wait to step into the ring at T-Mobile Arena on August 21 in what I expect to be an exciting night.’’

Manny Pacquiao: “I am excited to be battling Errol Spence Jr. Like me, Errol has an aggressive, all-action style of fighting. Boxing fans watching at T-Mobile Arena or on pay-per-view are going to be happy with this world championship fight. It is going to be wild!”