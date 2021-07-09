Fury-Wilder III to be postponed? WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and other members of his camp have reportedly contracted the COVID-19 virus. If true, Fury-Wilder III will assuredly be postponed. No official announcement yet. Pacquiao, Spence start promotional activities

