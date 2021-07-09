WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and other members of his camp have reportedly contracted the COVID-19 virus. If true, Fury-Wilder III will assuredly be postponed. No official announcement yet.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Maybe this is mind games too where someone may not be totally ready to fight. Who knows.
I was thinking the same. That Fury realized he was not in great shape in camp and he recognized how focused Wilder was at the press conference. Fury might be a bit crazy but stupid he is not. Probably a wise move. Im also thinking Teofimo new he couldn’t make weight so covid was a great excuse to get more time to shed the pounds off as opposed to losing the titles on the scale.
Disagree, Fury can show up 400lbs and beat Wilder. Fury is like James Tony. No matter what his shape is, he’s can literally stand there and pick you off. Wilder will revert back to what he knows. I don’t believe he has changed. Anyone can look great hitting the pads.
Let them fight…
I would have thought that Fury’s camp would have taken greater precautions to avoid being infected by this virus. Do you think perhaps that Fury’s camp couldn’t get him ready and in shape for this big fight and are using the virus as a reason to postpone the fight?
Looks like the Tyson Fury camp is too stupid for words. Anyone who would not get his camp vaccinated no less himself vaccinated is not smart enough to stay at the top. On a positive note, it is a primo excuse for losing. Kind of like Wilder’s excuse that his entrance costume was too heavy.
I’m pretty sure that, right after Teofimo Lopez tested positive, Bob Arum said that both Fury and Wilder had already been vaccinated.
This fight seemed to be set up way too fast with very little buildup. Wouldn’t be surprised if they are playing games or even if this fight doesn’t happen for a long while maybe back to Fury Joshua
Im Sad but happy at same time that excuses Wilder has to wait or even not get Tyson fight,Thats what he gets for Postponing The Joshua-Fury fight cause he was jealous…Karma is Bitch with a Heavy Costume…
Not good……………….