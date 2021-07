Diaz, Fortuna make weight Joseph Diaz 134.4 vs. Javier Fortuna 134.8

(WBC interim lightweight title) Gilberto Ramirez 174.6 vs. Sullivan Barrera 174.6

(non-title ten-rounder) Tenkai Tsunami 107.2 vs. Seneisa Estrada 108

(WBO female light flyweight title) Hector Tanajara 135 vs. William Zepeda 134.2 Venue: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Pacquiao, Spence start promotional activities Boxeo Telemundo Summer Series Dates, Venues

