Boxeo Telemundo has its dates and venues for the summer series all set as president and CEO of All Star Boxing, Inc Felix “Tutico” Zabala has announced on Thursday morning that the series will kick off Friday, August 13th live with audience from Osceola Heritage Parks Events Center in Kissimmee FL.

“We arrived in Kissimmee, FL with our first championship boxing show 20 years to the date, when former world champion Oscar “Chololo” Larios faced Angel “Avispa” Chacon from the Civic Center on Telemundo” stated Tutico Zabala “We are happy to have built a great boxing fan base over time, bringing the fans the best fights from world title bills to contenders looking to reach the top. We look to continue building off this momentum in the region.”

The series then heads to the Mexico City, Mexico at the famed Blackberry Auditorium on August 20th. Mexico has a rich history in the sport of boxing and one of the biggest fan bases worldwide. Boxeo Telemundo has produced many civil wars from the Mexican Capital, which has proven key to the success of the series.

The last live show will take place on August 27th at the KO Drug Addiction Center in Plant City, FL. All Star Boxing and Probox Promotions will team up once again to continue the mission of “KO Drug Addiction” as boxing has helped people recover from their battles.

Boxeo Telemundo ends its series on September 3rd with a recap of the best fights and unseen content throughout the weeks. All shows will air starting at 12AM/EST.