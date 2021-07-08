Friday’s DAZN card from Los Angeles has some pretty good match-ups on it. The fight that could steal the show is the WBC interim lightweight title collision between Jo Jo Diaz and Javier Fortuna. Diaz is a -200 favorite, but Fortuna has to be considered a very live underdog. Another can’t miss fight is the clash between unbeaten lightweights Hector Tanajara and William Zepeda. Sportsbooks have that one dead even. In the main event, light heavy Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is a 10:1 favorite against Sullivan Barrera.