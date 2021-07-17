While Manny Pacquiao is training with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, allies of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte have ousted “Pacman” from his position as leader of the country’s ruling PDP-Laban party. Pacquiao, who is a Philippine senator, and Duterte were once allies, but have been at odds in recent weeks. Pacquiao is considered to be a possible successor to Duterte in next year’s presidential election.