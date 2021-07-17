Heavyweight prospect Kristian Prenga (10-1, 10 KOs) of Albania returned to the ring with a first round knockout of local veteran Samuel Miller (34-24, 30 KOs) of Colombia. It was the first fight for Prenga since 2018. His corner was headed by his trainer and former amateur standout Don Somerville. Prenga showed no signs of ring rust immediately establishing his physical dominance from the opening bell. A very hard straight right hand delivered by Prenga sent Miller crashing to the canvas where he was counted out. The official time was 1:35 of round one.

The bout took place Saturday morning at the Polideportivo Luis Patron Tolu, Sucre, Colombia where there were Prenga supporters who made the trip to support him.

Prenga maintains his 100% KO winning percentage. His one disputed decision loss versus the hometown fighter that he avenged by knockout. The imposing 6’5 chiseled Prenga who is promoted by Lee Baxter looks to be one to watch for the near future.