World ranked super welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (18-1, 18 KOs) makes his return to the ring tonight in an eight-round clash against Brandon ‘The Business’ Baue, (16-23, 11 KOs) at the Rock Rapids Rumble in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

After enduring his first loss as a professional to Brandon Adams in March, the 26-year-old Bohachuk looks to resume his career under the watchful eye of trainer Manny Robles. In preparation for tonight’s fight, Bohachuk has been sparring with world ranked contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. in Southern California.

The fight is promoted by 15 Rounds Boxing in association with 360 Promotions and Ural Promotions and will be broadcast globally on a $14.99 PPV.