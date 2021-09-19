Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has announced that he will run for the presidency of the Philippines.
Manny Pacquiao Statement: “I boldly accept the challenge of running as President of the Philippines. We need progress. We need to win against poverty. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership.”
The election is in May
Basically, what he is saying is…”I am done with boxing and moving on in life.”
Could be, but the Presidential General Election for the Philippines will be on May 9, 2022, just 8 months away. If he’s unsuccessful in his bid for the Presidency, I wouldn’t be shocked if he fought at least one more time. Seems like walking away from the spotlight isn’t easy for a lot of the top fighters.
Man, is this guy fearless, not only in the ring, but outside of it too. The current president is a NO nonsense type pf guy who rules with an iron fist in so many ways…. Pacquio is going to run against him… I’d be very careful if I were the PACMAN in doing anything like that… Manny is a hero to many but he’s got to stay a “smart” hero… Hope he knows what’s he doing in running against that guy
I dearly respect him as a boxer, one of the best ever, hats off, wish him the best.
As a politician, without experience and even proper education, I doubt his politcal career will be as succesful.
Pacman disturbingly saying gay people were “worse than animals”, later he stated that his only mistake with that statement had been to compare gay people to animals, “because they can distinguish male from female”. It mirrors total ignorance and religious conservatism in a way that will not improve society to the better.
Philippines have suffered an increased number of political killings on people belonging to different groups on the left, a pattern seen in many other countries too.
Philippines has one of the highest rates of income inequality in the world, which always leads to major social destabilisation.
I hope Pacquiao will represent his people, if he wins, not only the ones sharing his political views. To direct the Philippines to a better and more human and equal society is an almost impossible task.