In the main event from the second of two consecutive nights of boxing at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, undefeated super featherweight prospect Maliek Montgomery (11-0, 10 KOs) pounded out a tough, gritty ten round unanimous decision over rugged Aleem Jumakhonov (9-4-2, 5 KOs). It was a very entertaining toe-to-toe slugfest. Montgomery prevailed 100-90, 99-91, 98-92, but it wasn’t a one-sided fight at all. Worth catching a replay.
Super lightweight Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez (12-1, 5 KOs) got back into the win column with an eight round unanimous decision against durable veteran Jairo Lopez (26-14, 17 KOs). Juarez looked very sharp and dropped Lopez in round five. Scores were 80-71, 79-72, 79-72.
Super bantamweight Angel Barrientes (6-1, 4 KOs) outscored Victor Torres (7-9-1, 5 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-54 3x.
Hopefully they take Lopez and give him every test they can think of before his next fight. His last two that I’ve seen, including this one, have been pretty nasty beatings.