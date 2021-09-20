In the main event from the second of two consecutive nights of boxing at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, undefeated super featherweight prospect Maliek Montgomery (11-0, 10 KOs) pounded out a tough, gritty ten round unanimous decision over rugged Aleem Jumakhonov (9-4-2, 5 KOs). It was a very entertaining toe-to-toe slugfest. Montgomery prevailed 100-90, 99-91, 98-92, but it wasn’t a one-sided fight at all. Worth catching a replay.

Super lightweight Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez (12-1, 5 KOs) got back into the win column with an eight round unanimous decision against durable veteran Jairo Lopez (26-14, 17 KOs). Juarez looked very sharp and dropped Lopez in round five. Scores were 80-71, 79-72, 79-72.

Super bantamweight Angel Barrientes (6-1, 4 KOs) outscored Victor Torres (7-9-1, 5 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-54 3x.