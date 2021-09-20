September 20, 2021
Boxing returns to Miami, Florida, this Friday at the Manual Artime Community Center Theater. The eight round cruiserweight main event will feature unbeaten Serik Musadilov (10-0, 9 KOs) of Miami by way of Kazakhstan against battle-tested veteran Shawn Miller (18-6-1, 7 KOs) of New York.

“Friday’s card will have a good balance of talented prospects and veterans in competitive fights,” said William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing).

Rounding out the card:

Siarhei Novikau (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Alejandro Gustavo Falliga (30-15-5, 16 KOs) 8 rounds cruiserweights

Romero Duno (23-2, 18 KOs) vs. Jonathan Perez (38-27, 30 KOs ) 8 rounds lightweights

Frank Diaz (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Christian Renteria Magana (9-11, 8 KOs) 6 rounds super featherweights

Elias Espadas (21-4, 15 KOs) vs. Marcus Willis (20-8-2, 6 KOs) 8 rounds super welterweights

Narciso Carmona (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA 6 rounds super lightweights

lIdalberto Umara (2-1, 2 KOs) vs. Marco Antonio Mendoza Chico (11-10-1, 7 KOs) 6 rounds lightweights

Isaiah Thompson (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Luis Miguel Valera (0-0-1) 4 rounds cruiserweights

D’Angelo Fuentes (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Rafael Arauz (1-2, 0 KOs) 4 rounds super featherweights

Istvan Bernath (6-0 ) vs Rodolzo Damahl Lewis (3-6-1) 6 rounds heavyweights

Dalton Duncan vs Howard Davis 5 rounds super welterweights

The event will be promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions – Laura Ching .

