In the main event from the first of two consecutive nights of boxing at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, unbeaten lightweight Jose “El Rayo” Valenzuela (9-0, 6 KOs) scored a tougher than expected ten round unanimous decision over awkward Deiner Monstruo” Berrio (22-3-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday night. Valenzuela outworked Berrio by a wide margin, but Berrio’s unconventional style gave Valenzuela problems also in an entraining fight. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 98-92.
In a clash of unbeaten super bantamweights, Elon De Jesus (3-0-1, 2 KOs) and Rajon Chance (5-0-1, 5 KOs) battled to a controversial six round draw. De Jesus cut Chance on the forehead with a punch in round three. Referee Jerry Cantu deducted a point from De Jesus for hitting behind the head during a confusing sequence in round four. In round five, Chance turned his back and was clocked several times. Later in the round, a De Jesus uppercut dropped Chance, He beat the count then immediately was allowed extra time to recover while the doctor checked the cut. De Jesus closed the final round strong. Scores were 57-55 Chance, 56-56, 56-56.
In a bout changed from a six-rounder to a four-rounder, super featherweight Amed Medina (4-0, 3 KOs) took a unanimous decision over Abdur Abdullah (4-5, 0 KOs). Medina dropped Abdullah in the first round, but was forced to go the distance for the first time. Scores were 40-35 3x.
Jerry Cantu, never ref a fight again. You are completely incompetent.
Chance tried to get out of the fight twice. Pro game is going to be way too tough for him.
Yep. He’s only 21, he’ll get physically stronger and he’ll work on his skills, but it seems like he’s missing something inside.
he quit twice, ref is an idiot or bought
In carlifornia the judges and referee hate the puerto rican fighters
clearly, he made him quit twice and got a draw, omg
Chance got three chances. He was knocked out twice. He turned his back, and he said he couldn’t see after a knockdown. Ref is bought. Draw. Like old espn fights…sad
Nice KO by DeJesus. Too bad Cantu decided to give Chance a Mulligan.
Cantu should lose his license.
Apparently ‘Berrio’ is Spanish for ‘Broner’. That guy throws a punch once every 35-40 seconds.
Ha! Good one.
I have nothing but respect for any man brave and discplined enough to get in the ring, especially at the professional level, but let’s face it-it’s been a very uneventful past couple of months in boxing. I just can’t get excited about these types of fights.