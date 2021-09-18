September 18, 2021
Valenzuela defeats Berrio, remains undefeated

Valenzuela Vs Berrio Fight Night5
Photo: Sean Michael Ham / Premier Boxing Champions

In the main event from the first of two consecutive nights of boxing at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, unbeaten lightweight Jose “El Rayo” Valenzuela (9-0, 6 KOs) scored a tougher than expected ten round unanimous decision over awkward Deiner Monstruo” Berrio (22-3-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday night. Valenzuela outworked Berrio by a wide margin, but Berrio’s unconventional style gave Valenzuela problems also in an entraining fight. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 98-92.

In a clash of unbeaten super bantamweights, Elon De Jesus (3-0-1, 2 KOs) and Rajon Chance (5-0-1, 5 KOs) battled to a controversial six round draw. De Jesus cut Chance on the forehead with a punch in round three. Referee Jerry Cantu deducted a point from De Jesus for hitting behind the head during a confusing sequence in round four. In round five, Chance turned his back and was clocked several times. Later in the round, a De Jesus uppercut dropped Chance, He beat the count then immediately was allowed extra time to recover while the doctor checked the cut. De Jesus closed the final round strong. Scores were 57-55 Chance, 56-56, 56-56.

In a bout changed from a six-rounder to a four-rounder, super featherweight Amed Medina (4-0, 3 KOs) took a unanimous decision over Abdur Abdullah (4-5, 0 KOs). Medina dropped Abdullah in the first round, but was forced to go the distance for the first time. Scores were 40-35 3x.

