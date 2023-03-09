Super middleweights Diego Pacheco and “Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Jack Cullen faced off at the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s action at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, shown live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Diego Pacheco: “I’m just really happy to be here and I’m thankful for the opportunity now I get to headline. It’s unfortunate what happened to Callum Smith but I’m just thankful that the show is going on and I’m the one on top. I’m excited for Saturday and I’m looking forward to a great night of fighting.”

Jack Cullen: “I put everything into this training camp. I’ve left no stone unturned. I’ve done everything right and you’ll see on fight night. I have plenty of experience, big bollocks and I want to fight. I’ve put everything into my training. This is my life and I want to keep this going. Stick to the game plan and we’ll get him out of there.”