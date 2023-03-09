Unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Xander Zayas has been forced to withdraw from his April 1 fight against Ronald “Diablo” Cruz at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa due to an undisclosed training injury. Zayas is expected to return to the ring in June. Zayas-Cruz was scheduled to be the ESPN+ co-feature to the WBO featherweight world title clash between Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez and Isaac Dogboe.

The new co-feature will see two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 15 KOs) taking on Mexico’s Jose Enrique Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight tilt.