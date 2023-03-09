Undefeated light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (9-0, 6 KOs) takes on Ariel Armando Basconcel (13-4-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-round bout this Saturday, March 11 from the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Mass. “Ali is not yet known to the public at large, but in the near future will be a dominant force in the light heavyweight division,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita. “I believe he has all the tools to become one of the prominent fighters in the sport of boxing.” We’ll see.

