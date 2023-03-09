One of the world’s most famous and beautiful beaches was the backdrop for the Tim Tsyzu vs. Tony “Superbad” Harrison open media workout on Thursday as both fighters met the local Sydney media and went through their paces in a pop-up ring just steps from the golden sand of Bondi Beach.

Just like the undefeated hometown hero Tszyu, Detroit’s former world champion Harrison looked relaxed and poised in the hot Australian sun in advance of their showdown for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound title live on Showtime Saturday. Harrison was joined in the ring by his brother/trainer L.J. Harrison and his sparring partner and good friend Charles Conwell.

Here is what the fighters had to say just three days out from fight night:

Tim Tszyu: I’ve always wanted to get a big name on the resume and now there’s just one job left to do…[Harrison has been talking a lot, but] wait till he feels the first jab and it’s all going to change. On Sunday, we’ll see. I’m feeling intimidating right now. I need someone in front of me. See that water out there. Well, that water’s going to be in this ring and I’m going to drown him and suck the life out of him.”

Tony Harrison: “My trump card is here, and I don’t brag a lot about people, but whenever I fight an orthodox fighter, my trump card is none other than Charles Conwell. Trust me, give it a couple of years and he’ll be fighting for a belt soon. This is Michigan vs. Ohio State, we all know about that.”