By Miguel Maravilla

Former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KO’s) of Mazatlan, Mexico held a media workout Wednesday afternoon at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood. Ramirez returns to the ring against seasoned tough veteran Philadelphia’s Gabriel Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KO’s) next Saturday night March 18 at the Pyramid in Long Beach, California live on DAZN. El “Zurdo” suffered his first defeat last November at the hands of WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Now he gets ready to get back into world title contention. Here is what he had to say.

