March 9, 2023
Boxing News

Interview Zurdo Ramirez

By Miguel Maravilla

Former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KO’s) of Mazatlan, Mexico held a media workout Wednesday afternoon at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood. Ramirez returns to the ring against seasoned tough veteran Philadelphia’s Gabriel Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KO’s) next Saturday night March 18 at the Pyramid in Long Beach, California live on DAZN. El “Zurdo” suffered his first defeat last November at the hands of WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Now he gets ready to get back into world title contention. Here is what he had to say.

_

Weights from Ontario, California
Tszyu, Harrison Workout Quotes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Zurdo talked the talk and froze like a deer in headlights once he stepped into that ring.

    Reply
    • >