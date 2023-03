Weights from Ontario, California Louie Lopez 147 vs. Angel Beltran145.7

Jesus Gonzalez 148.5 vs. Keon Papillion 150

Marcos Hernandez 167.2 vs. Jeremy Ramos 164.3

Rowdy Montgomery 169.1 vs. Antonio Duarte 164.3 Venue: Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA

Promoter: Thompson Boxing

