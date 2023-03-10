Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “Kingry” Ryan Garcia squared off for the second straight day on Thursday, this time in Los Angeles as they completed back-to-back, coast-to-coast press conferences to preview their highly anticipated 12-round 136lb catchweight showdown that headlines a Showtime PPV production on Saturday, April 22 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After an animated face-off at Wednesday’s event in New York City, Davis and Garcia got up close and personal again on Thursday in Beverly Hills, exchanging heated words and more, with Davis playfully throwing a left hook that whizzed inches from Garcia’s chin and Garcia shadowboxing in close proximity to Davis during the ceremonial stare down.

Gervonta Davis: I’m gonna walk you to the deep waters and I’m gonna drown you. They gonna have to pick you up. I promise you that. This guy keeps talking about how he’s gonna hit me with a hook, but he doesn’t have anything else but a hook. What else have you got? He’s not a complete fighter…I’ve put a lot of guys to sleep and Ryan is next.”

Ryan Garcia: “I’m here to win and I promise you that I have heart and determination like you’ve never seen before. ‘Tank’ likes to fight guys that don’t hit hard, but I hit hard. When I hit you with that left hook, you’re gonna be on the floor. Asleep. Good night…I’m gonna beat him and I’m gonna knock him out. See you on April 22.”