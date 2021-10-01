October 1, 2021
Boxing News

P4P Amanda: No more sweet, silent Serrano

P4P female boxer Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) has announced that she has officially signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and plans to become more vocal outside the ring.

“I’ve worked relentlessly to be the greatest female boxer in history and now I have a team who will work just as hard to reward those efforts,” Serrano wrote on Instagram. “Over the years I’ve let my in-ring performance speak for itself. Going forward I’m going to be speaking about it…no more sweet, silent Serrano.”

She signed the post, “Sincerely, Boxing’s GWOAT.”

>