October 1, 2021
Boxing News

Tszyu focused on defeating Inoue

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 light-middleweight Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) is totally dialed in on defeating former WBO world title challenger Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KOs) on November 17 in Australia. “I’m smashing pads four times this week, sparring twice, conditioning three times, strength three times. I’m on the sand dunes, doing my stretching work and running every morning,” Tszyu told Fox Sports. “I’m eight weeks in already. I’ve been smashing myself!”

The Tszyu-Inoue undercard will feature many of Australia’s best 154-pound boxers in action.

Wade Ryan (19-9, 7 KOs) against Ben Mahoney (11-0, 6 KOs), former world title challenger Dennis Hogan (28-4-1, 7 KOs) against Tommy Browne (42-7-2, 18 KOs), and formerly world-rated Joel Camilleri (20-6-1, 8 KOs) against Wes Capper (22-4-1, 13 KOs).

