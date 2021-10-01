Claressa Shields isn’t playin’ around when it comes to Jake Paul … the boxing and MMA superstar is throwing down the gauntlet, challenging The Problem Child to a fight, and promising to beat his ass.
TMZ Sports talked to the 26-year-old 2x Olympic gold medalist who just recently vowed to NEVER fight on a Paul undercard, claiming it’d be disrespectful to her incredible career.
“I wasn’t talking s**t about Jake Paul yesterday. What I was speaking was facts. Jake Paul gets inside a boxing ring with me, he’s getting his ass whooped!”
And, Shields is down to put her money where her mouth is … and if the YouTuber turned boxer doesn’t want to a real, sanctioned fight — Claressa is down to spar and let his cameras roll the entire time.
“I bet you Jake Paul would get hurt, he probably get dropped, he would have a newfound respect for me if we spar or fight,” Shields says.
“I’m not calling Jake Paul out because I know how the world looks at women fighting men, they look at it like ‘oh no, ew’ but I spar men daily and that’s the truth.”
Claressa — the only fighter, male or female, to hold all 4 major titles in multiple weight classes — also took issue with Paul addressing female boxing star Amanda Serrano — who he just signed to his MVP promotions — as the greatest female fighter ever.
“I’m the motherf***kin’ GWOAT! I saw him make that post today with Amanda Serrano. He needs to know that I’m the GWOAT.”
(BTW, there’s ZERO beef between Claressa and Amanda. In fact, Shields says she has “love and respect” for Serrano.)
Bottom line, Shields — who returns to the MMA cage October 27 — has a message for Jake … and anyone else who thinks she can’t handle herself in the ring because she’s a woman.
“Cut the s**t! Don’t disrespect my skills. Look, just because a man is a man and he’s in boxing doesn’t mean that they can beat me and there’s a lot of guys who’s been in boxing for years who cannot do nothing with me, let alone Jake Paul”.
“If I was a little bit bigger, I’d call out Logan Paul.”
lets see it 🙂
She bills herself as “the Greatest WOMAN Of All Time” — not just the greatest woman boxer. WOW! But it’s the woman herself making this preposterous claim, and not the voice of the masses. While she may indeed turn out to be the best female fighter of all time, there’s likely several billion women who outclass her as to personal worth and individual “greatness.” That type of distinction is earned by living a life that considers others as being of greater importance than one’s own self. Mother Teresa is an example of that type of greatness. She didn’t go around bragging about how great she was; that honor was conferred upon her by the esteem of, not millions of people, but billions.
Unrelated to the article, but a question for those of you who have followed the sport for awhile. I KNOW I read somewhere years ago in one of the boxing magazines that Jackie Tonawanda said she’d be willing to fight Vinny Pazienza. Tried Googling this, and can’t find anything about it. Tonawanda was born in 1933, so she would have been in her early to mid-50s when Paz was becoming a known commodity. Whoever penned that article said something to the effect of: Vinny better not mess with this. Anybody else remember anything about this?
Memo to Clarrisa: Nobody cares about women boxing.