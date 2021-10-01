WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury didn’t have much to say this week about British rival Anthony Joshua’s shock loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday.

“I’ve got no interest in slagging anybody or kicking anybody while they’re down, it ain’t my style,” Fury told reporters. “I like to pick on someone who’s doing well, successful, on top of the game. I don’t like picking on people who are down and probably at the lowest point and probably mentally unstable and unwell with a big loss after such a long reign.

“Usyk done his job what he had to do and that’s that.

“And Joshua’s got to do what he’s got doing, but like I said, it’s really none of my real business. I can’t say I’m interested because I’ve got The Bronze Bomber to deal with and then whoever’s next we’ll deal with them just like I’ve done the other 31 opponents I’ve already faced.”