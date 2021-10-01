WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury didn’t have much to say this week about British rival Anthony Joshua’s shock loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday.
“I’ve got no interest in slagging anybody or kicking anybody while they’re down, it ain’t my style,” Fury told reporters. “I like to pick on someone who’s doing well, successful, on top of the game. I don’t like picking on people who are down and probably at the lowest point and probably mentally unstable and unwell with a big loss after such a long reign.
“Usyk done his job what he had to do and that’s that.
“And Joshua’s got to do what he’s got doing, but like I said, it’s really none of my real business. I can’t say I’m interested because I’ve got The Bronze Bomber to deal with and then whoever’s next we’ll deal with them just like I’ve done the other 31 opponents I’ve already faced.”
— The way Fury and Wilder dealt with AJ is consecutively ducking lucrative fights with him to fight each other for peanuts, hence the Ruiz and then Usyk fights.
They were the proverbial last Men standing willing to take the risk in fighting the record setting AJ, and the rest is the current history of the heavyweight division.
You are retarded. AJ is one ducking wilder/Fury. Scared to death! Now everyone see’s why. Glass jawed Joshua cant hang…
Some irony there in Fury talking about Joshua being mentally unstable. That’s never been Joshua’s issue whereas for Fury…… well he ain’t playing with a full pack of cards.
I don’t think AJ avoided either of them, or Fury avoided AJ either. Wilder had the rematch – simple as. Wilder and Fury fight for peanuts vs AJ and that’s a fact. Also remember Firy has looked v good once in his career! Ok a couple of times. But generally not exciting / not a ticket seller. And Wilder struggles to sell out 10000 seat arenas etc. They both need AJ.
AJ looks gunshy. For sure. He needs to sort that to return to the top
Fury should have a mini-title just for talking smack so well.
Hopefully Fury will show up in shape. eventually it may catch up with him