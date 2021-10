DAZN Weights from Milan, Italy Daniele Scardina 167.6 vs. Jurgen Doberstein 167

(WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title)



Francesco Patera 134.3 vs. Devis Boschiero 134.5

(WBO Intercontinental lightweight title)



Nicholas Esposito 146.4 vs. Emanuele Cavallucci 145.7

Samuel Nmomah 156.7 vs. Craig O’Brien 156.7

Vincenzo La Femina 123.5 vs. Oleksandr Yegorov 123.1

Reshat Mati 146.6 vs. Vladyslav Baranov 146.8

Sandy Ryan 144.6 vs. Aleksandra Vujovic 141.4 Venue: Allianz Cloud, Milan, Italy

Promoter: Opi Since 82, Matchroom

TV: DAZN Fury comments on Usyk-Joshua

