RDR Promotions will be back at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena with a nine-bout card that will take place next Saturday night, October 9th. The main event will feature an eight-round featherweight bout that will pit Donald “No Love” Smith (12-1, 8 KOs) against Elijah Pierce (11-2, 10 KOs).

In six-round bouts, middleweight Isaiah Wise (9-2-2, 5 KOs) takes on DeWayne Williams (3-3, 3 KOs), and undefeated super featherweight, Joshafat Ortiz (7-0, 4 KOs) will battle an opponent to be named.