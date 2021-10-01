October 1, 2021
Boxing News

Mayer-Hamadouche headline Nov 5

WBO junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer (15-0, 5 KOs) will fight longtime IBF world champion Maiva Hamadouche (22-1, 18 KOs) in a ten round title unification showdown on Friday, November 5 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

In the 10-round co-feature, WBO #2 middleweight Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (10-0, 6 KOs) goes against former world champion Hassan N’Dam (38-5, 21 KOs).

Also seeing action will be featherweight Adam “Blunose” Lopez (15-3, 6 KOs) against Adan Ochoa (12-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

The entire card will stream on ESPN+.

