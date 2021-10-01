October 1, 2021
Boxing Results

Scardina and Patera both victorious

Unbeaten super middleweight contender Daniele Scardina (20-0, 16 KOs) walked down and overpowered Jurgen Doberstein (26-5-1, 7 KOs) over four rounds on Friday night at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. Doberstein didn’t come out for round five. Scardina, who is world-rated in the top 15 by the WBA, IBF and WBO, claimed the vacant WBO Intercontinental title.

WBC #13 lightweight Francesco Patera (24-3, 9 KOs) was victorious when his bout against Devis Boschiero (48-7-2, 22 KOs) was stopped due to a cut over Boschiero’s right eye. Patera started busting up the 40-year-old Boschiero from the get-go. Time 1:32. Patera picked up the vacant WBO Intercontinental lightweight title.

In a slugfest, unbeaten Italian domestic welterweight champion Nicholas Esposito (15-0, 5 KOs) defeated former champ Emanuele Cavallucci (12-4-1, 4 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92, 97-93, 96-94.

Female lightweight Sandy Ryan (2-0, 1 KO) scored a fourth round KO over Aleksandra Vujovic (4-15-2, 2 KOs). Vujovic down twice in round four.

Unbeaten middleweight Samuel Nmomah (16-0, 5 KOs) stopped Craig O’Brien (12-3, 1 KO) in round four. A good right hand and follow-up barrage by Nmomah prompted O’Brien’s corner to throw in the corner at :42. O’Brien seemed clear-headed and wasn’t happy about the stoppage.

Unbeaten welterweight “The Albanian Bear” Reshat Mati (11-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Vladyslav Baranov (7-11-2, 5 KOs) over eight. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 78-74.

