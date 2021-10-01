By Ron Jackson

In an outstanding exhibition of boxing South Africa’s Nhlanhla Tyira had to come back from a first round knockdown to completely outbox Filipino Jaysever Abcede to win the vacant WBO Global junior flyweight title at the International Convention Centre in East London on Friday night.

The scores were 116-111 and 117-110 on the other two scorecards.

In a battle of southpaws, the confident Tyira (48.60kg) came out slowly at the opening bell and was caught cold by Abcede (48.50kg) who sent him down on the seat of his pants with a big left to the jaw.

He was not badly hurt and began to box his way out of trouble to finish the round with confidence.

Boxing from behind his educated right jab, the South African came back to shade rounds two and three after the shock in the first round.

This was the pattern of the fight as the 22-year-old Tyira was in control from round four to eleven even though he had a nosebleed and a slight swelling under one of his eyes.

Abcede, 26, realizing that he was well behind came out throwing rights and lefts at the start of the twelfth round hoping to stop the South African, but the clever Tyira showing skills beyond his years as he boxed his way to a fine win.

The referee Allen Matakane had an easy night’s work with two fighters who came to fight with little or no clinching or holding throughout the fight.

Tyira improved his record to 6-1; 2 and Abcede’s record dropped to 20-10; 11

SIPHAMANDLA BALENI RETAINS SA JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT TITLE

In the main supporting bout Siphamandla Baleni (48.65kg) retained the South African junior flyweight title on a majority points decision over Mpumelelo Tshabalala (48.35kg) in an untidy affair.

The scores were 116-113, 116-112 and 114-114.

In a fight with both fighters holding and mauling throughout referee Mandisi Mkile had to continually warn them throughout the fight.

The 30-year-old Baleni improved his record to 18-3-2; 6 and the 25-year-old Tshabalala’s record dropped to 5-1; 3.

UNDERCARD

Featherweight: Sange Ngoza beat Onela Qongwana, rsf 2.

Bantamweight: Siphenathi Nobanda beat Sonwombile Marenene, pts 6.

Junior featherweight: Zolisa Batyi beat Phila Gola, rsf 4.

Junior bantamweight: Landile Ngxeke beat Romeo Makwakwa (Malawi) pts 6.