By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #3, WBO #6 cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (20-0, 16 KOs) has targeted IBF cruiserweight champion Maris Breidis for the championship in 2022 after successful surgery on his left hand.

“I’ll beat Briedis for the IBF belt then I’ll fight the Englishman (Lawrence Okolie) and take his WBO belt as well. I’m pumped,” Opetaia told Fox Sports. “Briedis is good, and he’s experienced, so he’s really comfortable in the ring but I think he’s perfect for me. He’s pretty straightforward – up and down – and I think he struggles with southpaws who use movement and angles.”