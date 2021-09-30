Unbeaten jr middleweight prospect Xander Zayas (10-0, 7 KOs) will fight Dan Karpency (9-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder in the Herring-Stevenson co-feature on October 23 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Nico Ali Walsh (1-0, 1 KO), grandson of “The Greatest,” Muhammad Ali, has an opponent for his second pro bout. Ali Walsh will face James Westley II (1-0) in a four-round middleweight tilt.
Herring-Stevenson, Zayas-Karpency and Ali Walsh-Westley II will air live on ESPN.
The ESPN+ streamed undercard will include Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield (7-0, 5 KOs), son of heavyweight legend Evander Holyfield, against Charles Stanford (6-3, 3 KOs) in a six-round junior middleweight bout and recent U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA in a six-rounder at middleweight.
So i am gonna go to this fight, as I went to the Tank Barrios fight in Atlanta and it was the best atmosphere i have ever experienced. However, I am fully aware that Shakur fights are generally dull AF, so this masterplan may not work out haha
I believe you will be surprised how engaging the fight will be. Both guys are counter-punching boxers but they both attack well and both fighters have pride. Herring has underestimated athletic ability and is a proud champion to even take the fight.
The ATL atmosphere will be all the difference in making both guys give an action-packed fight. Im 50/50 considering coming out there to catch that fight and visit fam.
I hope it turns out to be a good fight and I will definitely be watching…. but I don’t think it will be very good. I can say, with some certainty, that it will be better than Stevenson’s last fight, however.
Better be a good fight undercard totally worthless. Looks like Top Rank will start feeding us Alis grandson like they did Butterbean etc in the past.
just cut the shit and throw Ali Walsh in with Yung Holy. only a division apart