Unbeaten jr middleweight prospect Xander Zayas (10-0, 7 KOs) will fight Dan Karpency (9-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder in the Herring-Stevenson co-feature on October 23 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Nico Ali Walsh (1-0, 1 KO), grandson of “The Greatest,” Muhammad Ali, has an opponent for his second pro bout. Ali Walsh will face James Westley II (1-0) in a four-round middleweight tilt.

Herring-Stevenson, Zayas-Karpency and Ali Walsh-Westley II will air live on ESPN.

The ESPN+ streamed undercard will include Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield (7-0, 5 KOs), son of heavyweight legend Evander Holyfield, against Charles Stanford (6-3, 3 KOs) in a six-round junior middleweight bout and recent U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA in a six-rounder at middleweight.