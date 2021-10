Former light heavyweight world title challenger Vyacheslav Shabranskyy (21-2, 17 KOs) will headline the October 14 Roy Englebrecht Promotions show at the Fight Club OC outdoor venue outside The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. Shabranskyy will face an opponent to be named.

Due to California covid restrictions, the long-running series moved outside and attracted the largest crowd for a Fight Club OC show in its 12 year history.